Sunday already?

Ship 'Em Out! Big Bad Bald Bastard on billionaire bozos in the great beyond.

Yastreblyansky on Trump's hopes for a "book" deal. He's "writing like crazy". I'll bet.

Speaking of "crazy", The Rude Pundit: Conservatives Believe That Critical Race Theory Will Eat Our Children (Part 1).

Hackwhackers on The Culture War: "A temporary sugar high of outrage."

It's Sunday, you've time for one more, from Cutting Through The Crap: "Liberal" minds just work better than conservative minds; it's science!!

And a bonus cat track: Lovely picture. It's the background.

