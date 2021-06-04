The Rude Pundit: Belief without evidence is bad enough, but Republicans are embracing belief against evidence.

Strangely Blogged: As frustrating as the situation in the Senate is, remember how much we don't know.

New Deal Democrat: The non-idiot parts of the US are approaching herd immunity via vaccination; the idiot-run parts, not so much.

MJ Lisbeth: The only justice we can now offer the Tulsa victims of 1921 is to make sure that what happened is never forgotten.

