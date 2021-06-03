Green Eagle: An exploration of the right-wing internet's maelstrom of madness.

News Corpse: Tucker Carlson has become the arch-avatar of wingnuttery.

The Psy of Life: If the media and the tennis world understood mental-health issues properly, they would have been more accommodating of Naomi Osaka.

Jeff Williams: An exhaustive guide to the history and character of QAnon.

Bonus link: If you have any Amazon devices in your home, you need to read this.

