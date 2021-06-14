New MAGA Scam: $1200 Tickets To Trump's 'Second Inauguration'

A new MAGA scam is under way and it involves President Biden being removed from office and Traitor Trump being inaugurated in August of 2021.

The Trump campaign has already been caught bilking small donors by putting them on a reoccurring schedule of donations without their knowledge.

Trump pardoned Steve Bannon for cheating Trump supporters out of their money on the bogus "We Build The Wall" scam that netted Bannon a cool million dollars.

Now we see another MAGA grift taking place on Facebook. Someone is selling tickets for "seats" in front of the Capitol steps for the "second inauguration" of traitor Trump on August 15, 2021.

Ted Nugent and Kid Rock are billed as special musical guests so I wonder if they are part of the new con job taking place?

So far there is no corroboration as to who is promoting this latest grift.

What we do know is that this scam is based on the BIG LIE that the election was stolen. A lie indulged by the entire Republican Party.

To be a loyal Trumper in June 2021 is to be an obvious mark for scammers: Trump's Chumps.

Stay tuned for details.