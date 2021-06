Rudy Giuliani apparently did a My Pillow ad during his YouTube video on UFOs. Yes, this is right. He is now shilling for Mike Lindell, another wacky, racist, MAGA loser.

Here is the tweet:

Rudy Giuliani is doing My Pillow ads during his hour-long YouTube video on UFOs. pic.twitter.com/7eIEYFpPYx — The Recount (@therecount) June 3, 2021

Twitter was all over it:

If you told 25 year old me that someday I would be a voting rights lawyer and Rudy Giuliani would be hawking pillow products while under criminal investigation, I would have said you were nuts. https://t.co/YmUaU1xotL — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 3, 2021

That Rudy Guilanni my pillow advertisement is just haunting. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 3, 2021

Some people ruin their reputations, other people napalm them. Rudy Giuliani - formerly known as 'America's Mayor' - shilling 'slippers' for Mike 'My Pillow Guy' Lindell. (HT: @therecount) pic.twitter.com/uGE9RZhzsg — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 3, 2021

Indeed, Rudy looked for his favorite pillow when he unzipped himself in his Borat bed scene. https://t.co/ZPxGcHfos3 — John D. Pieratt (@jdpaustin) June 3, 2021

Rudy testing out a My Pillow Comforter pic.twitter.com/2i2q3MKlwG — Judge Elihu Smails (@smails_elihu) June 3, 2021

Rudy Giuliani doing My Pillow ads sadly not the oddest thing to happen between 2020 and 2021 lol! 🤣😜😝 https://t.co/ni5KCyDh73 — Lisa Lynch (@lisalynch82) June 3, 2021

Today in another edition of News by Mad Libs. https://t.co/KcD9szV5aP — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 3, 2021

Next up, Rudy selling MyPillow prison jumpsuits, Ivanka coffins and Trump steaks.