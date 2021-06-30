Tom Cotton And Chuck Grassley Demonstrate They Can't Do Pushups

Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton did pushups (or something like them) while Joni Ernst counted them off during a Republican fundraising event in Iowa for the mental health of U.S. veterans.

Grassley asked Cotton to join him and attempt 22 push-ups, in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide on average each day, he said.

We can cut Grassley some slack (he's 87, after all, and his rumored dementia is an open secret in D.C.) but Cotton? He served in the military, you'd think he'd know how to do a pushup.

Neither of them had their chest hit the floor.

Twitter was not impressed!

Jeff, that's ZERO pushups. None of those would count even at a kindergarten gym class. — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) June 30, 2021

@TomCottonAR must be very proud that he can keep up with an 87 year old man. And possibly dozens of Iowans came to see it.

But yeah, more a bobbing plank than a push-up.

I hear Cher can do a 7-minute plank. — Mela Storm #Resistance! NO SURRENDER (@StormMela) June 30, 2021

The near 90 year old man has better form, aside from the v-shaped back. The hands are closer to the shoulders and he's making a stronger effort to get to 90-degrees. Just an embarrassment all-round — T.R. (@PereJules) June 30, 2021

A 44 year old man and a 87 year old man walk into the bar. Neither can do pushups but the 87 year old man has an excuse. pic.twitter.com/8ZAT7cj5NL — Yancy (@yancypart2) June 30, 2021

They are doing this nonsense to distract from the fact that they have absolutely no interest in doing anything that would help average Americans.



What will they do next, thumb wrestle? pic.twitter.com/owEk2ZzpO6 — joepolitics (@joepolitics4) June 30, 2021