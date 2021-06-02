Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump's Best Blog In The World Is Bereft Of Life, It Rests In Peace

It is a very sad day, indeed.
By Susie Madrak

At first, people weren't sure. Was Trump's blog dead -- or was it just pining for the fjords? Then we got the confirmation from spokescon Jason Miller.

Yes, it's true. Trump’s incredible, fantastic, best blog ever — the page where he was going to share all his random thoughts and feelz after he was kicked to the curb by Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram — has been permanently shut down. (You can still sign up to give him money, though.)

And as another blogger, I feel his pain! Blogging is hard! You need a thick skin, and we all know he doesn't have one.

Via CNBC:

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” has been scrubbed from Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier.

It “will not be returning,” his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in email correspondence.

The blog's not pining, it's passed on! This blog is no more! It has ceased to be! It's expired and gone to meet its maker! It's a stiff! Bereft of life, it rests in peace!

It's kicked the bucket, it's shuffled off it's mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!!

THIS IS AN EX-BLOG!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team