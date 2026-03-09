Funny! Not Funny? MAGA Parodies Look Like THE REAL THING

When you fire Kristi Noem--who thought her job was to play dress up as a cowgirl, take selfies..and let's not get into Corey Lewandowski (no pun..)--as head of DHS to hire MarkWayne Mullin, who sounds like a guy who spikes the punch at the church square dance, and got as far as an associate's degree in construction technology, it's hard to tell what's satire.

And then, The Trump Administration has THIS going on, b/c of course it does:

There are many ways to start a war, but invoking the apocalypse is unique, even by generous standards of political theater. Yet that rhetoric's now wafting through the U.S. military amidst Trump’s war on Iran. More than 200 soldiers have filed complaints..alleging unit commanders explained the war not as strategy or national defense, but “holy war.” On one hand, you must admire the efficiency. Why bother with complicated briefings on geopolitics, oil shipping lanes, deterrence, or nuclear proliferation when you can tell the troops the Almighty's running the show? Strategy is unnecessary when Providence issues orders. This would be comical if not coming from people with the authority to command bombers, warships, and battalions of heavily armed young Americans. From those already denying it was their fault, but blaming another God, AI, for bombing a school full of children.

