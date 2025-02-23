'How Can You Defend That?' Fox News Host Slams Jason Miller On Trump's Ukraine Lies

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pressed Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump's transition team, after the commander-in-chief wrongly blamed Ukraine for Russia's invasion.

"President, as you know, has gotten absolutely hammered, not just by liberal journalists, but by National Review and the Wall Street Journal editorial page for blaming Russia for the invasion, blaming Ukraine, excuse me, for the invasion of Russia," Kurtz told Miller in a Sunday interview. "How can you defend that when the Kremlin sent troops and missiles into a sovereign country with the aim of wiping it off the map?"

Miller dodged the question by insisting that Trump has "to stop the killing" in Ukraine.

"For the last several years, Joe Biden has sat there completely incompetent, doing nothing but fueling and funding more killing and more death," Miller opined. "We should be trying to stop the killing, not trying to keep it going."

"The New York Post cover, if we can put it up, says President Trump, this is a dictator with the big picture of Putin," Kurtz pressed. "So the fact-checkers say, look, [Ukrainan President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is not a dictator, as President Trump said."

"He's at 57 percent in the latest poll, not 4 percent," he added, noting Trump's false statement.

"Joe Biden has a lot of blame to go with this," Miller replied.