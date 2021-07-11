2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Jim Acosta Apologizes For Insulting Clowns

"Comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns. He's more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store," he explained. "You've seen them, a 'Karen' or whatever the name would be in Trump's case."
By Ed Scarce
CNN's Jim Acosta continues to take the piss out of Trump and his fake president/stolen election self-pity tour, or whatever the hell those Trump rallies are. Acosta is particularly good at sticking the needle in, correcting his previous error of calling Trump a clown, when in fact, he's more like a Karen.

Source: Raw Story

CNN's Jim Acosta presented a brutal segment on Saturday examining how Donald Trump is pretending that he's still president despite losing the 2020 election.

ACOSTA: "A couple of weeks ago, I compared Trump's comeback tour to the circus full of sideshow acts and clowns. I later got an email from an expert on the circus industry, this person pointed out that comparison actually was not fair because unlike the chaos of Trump world, the circus is carefully composed and organized."

"That's a great point, comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns."

"He's more like one of those mask-hating customers at the grocery store. You've seen them, a 'Karen' or whatever the name would be in Trump's case. You can almost hear him saying 'I want to talk to the manager about the election.' 'I want to talk to the manager of Twitter or Facebook.' And the American people are kind of like the store manager. We have to explain, 'Well, sir, you lied about the election. You incited an insurrection. You're going to have to leave the store or we're calling security. Please take your fake White House seal and go play president somewhere else.'"

The entire segment is worth watching, even though somewhat long.

