Tucker Carlson Wants To Spy On Teachers

Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who went on a week-long tirade where he offered no proof but still claimed the NSA was spying on him in order to get his show canceled, is now demanding that cameras be put in every classroom in America to ensure that teachers aren't teaching critical race theory.

This belongs in the category of "you can't make this up."

Transmitting his racist MAGA poison to his viewers, Carlson asked, "How widespread is it?"

Didn't you know that CRT is being taught everywhere? In malls, at soccer practices, at the nearest AMC theater, while you drive through a car wash. Everywhere!

"Well we can't really be sure," he mused. "Until we finally get cameras in the classroom, as we put them on the chests of police officers until we finally get a civilian review board in every town in America to oversee the people teaching your children. and forming their minds."

I'm not sure how much further down the rabbit hole of crazy town he can go, but I'm sure he will still keep digging.

I thought Republicans were against the surveillance state? Isn't that Big, Big Government?

I imagine we'll see some parents at a school board meeting now flip out and have wingnuts demand cameras be put in the classroom any minute now.

Twitter reacted, too:

@TuckerCarlson: I heard of your generosity in purchasing cameras for every classroom in every school in every city in every state so you can personally monitor what teachers are teaching. Don’t forget to purchase them for libraries, gyms, locker rooms, cafeterias & lunchrooms. — The Cat Whisperer (@sarahjo50962074) July 7, 2021

Presumably tucker will also call for cameras in the private schools that he, his wife, and their children have attended? — Marc Shaw (@MarcShaw16) July 7, 2021

We need review boards for every talk show host broadcasting. We need each host to wear a body camera at all times so we know if the host is being honest or playing the audience for fools.



Personally Tucker might be hanging out with Ted. We don’t know. A body camera might … pic.twitter.com/0CBzOTFtNr — LPH™ and his dog P™ (@LPH) July 7, 2021