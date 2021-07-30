Media Bites
Dershowitz Emerges From Trump Coma, Scolds Laura Ingraham

"You have no right to spread the disease," Dershowitz scolded Laura Ingraham.
Alan Dershowitz suddenly has emerged from his traitor Trump coma on Thursday long enough to battle Laura Ingraham over COVID vaccines and restrictions.

Angered by new guidelines coming since the Delta variant is turning into a nightmare, Ingraham said COVID is not smallpox. Dershowitz replied, "It's worse than smallpox."

Clinging to her constant attacks on COVID vaccinations, Ingraham's next excuse was that the vaccines weren't approved by the FDA.

Dershowitz reminded her that neither was the smallpox vaccine in 1905.

"We don't know what the long-term impact is (COVID)," he said. "I have a right to get on an airplane and know that everybody on that airplane is vaccinated or tested.

"You may have the right not to get vaccinated but you have no right to spread the disease to me even if you won't kill me," Dershowitz scolded.

Ingraham whined about getting vaccinated and maybe still spreading the Delta variant.

"We don't know what we don't know," he replied.

Dealing with a pandemic isn't as easy as A,B,C.

Ingraham kept talking gibberish until Dershowitz reminded her, "There is no constitutional right to get on an airplane and spread the disease to me even if it's not going to be fatal."

It's hard to take Dershowitz seriously these days after he defended traitor Trump throughout his presidency, but we need all the help we can get on Fox News' airwaves about the severity of COVID and its variants.

