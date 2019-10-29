Fox News Guest Slimes Lt. Col. Vindman: 'Some People Might Call That Espionage'

When the news broke that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was going to testify about his firsthand knowledge of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, most cable news focused on his statement and what he was expected to say to the three committees taking his deposition.

All, that is, but Laura Ingraham, who dug up John Yoo (yes, THAT John Yoo) and Alan Dershowitz to slime a multi-decade veteran who is the recipient of a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq.

The shameless sliming of a decorated veteran and high-ranking national security official begins with the 19th paragraph in Monday's New York Times article about him:

While Colonel Vindman’s concerns were shared by a number of other officials, some of whom have already testified, he was in a unique position. Because he emigrated from Ukraine along with his family when he was a child and is fluent in Ukrainian and Russian, Ukrainian officials sought advice from him about how to deal with Mr. Giuliani, though they typically communicated in English.

If you read Vindman's statement, you'll learn that he fled the Soviet Union to come to the United States in 1979 at the age of 3 1/2. "I am a patriot," he writes, "and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and defend OUR country, irrespective of party or politics."

There is absolutely no reason to assume otherwise, but you know how Laura Ingraham is about immigrants.

"Here we have a U.S. national security official, who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interest and usually, they spoke in English," she dished.

Interesting reference to "apparently working against the president's interest," don't you think? Clearly the "president's interest" worked against the interests of the United States, it appears.

Turning to John Yoo, she asked whether he thought that was an "interesting angle."

"I find that astounding," he replied. "Some people might call that espionage."

At this point, State TV Fox News needs to be considered as anti-American as the man they serve, Donald Trump. This is just downright treacherous and wrong.

Or, as Ambassador McFaul said on Twitter, "Some people might consider that libel."