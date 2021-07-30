Is Elise Stefanik Really This Ignorant Or Is It An Act?

The only explanation I can think of for why Elise Stefanik has been elevated in the Republican party to her current level is that Kevin McCarthy wanted to be the smartest person in the room. Because you can't really explain this tweet any other way:

Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes. https://t.co/mOdUuX7THT — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 30, 2021

And hoo boy, did the folks over on Twitter have a field day with that.

Absolutely! And the ONLY way we can truly reject Socialist healthcare schemes is by ensuring EVERYONE can enroll in the not-Socialist Medicare & Medicaid programs. We can call it "Medicare For All."



Thank you! — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 30, 2021

When DEMOCRATIC president LBJ created #Medicare and #Medicaid and signed them into law, there was tremendous backlash from the Republican party which called the plans "Socialist" and "Communist" and claimed they would "bankrupt America." Read some history, Congresswoman. — Victoria Brownworth #GetVaccinatedNOW (@VABVOX) July 30, 2021

must be a parody account — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 30, 2021

We thought "keep your government hands off my #Medicare," a freedumb hairball coughed up by a ridiculous conservative at a town hall in 2009, was the apogee of this nation's collective stupidity.



Ladies and gentlemen, the No. 3 House Republican, in 2021: https://t.co/ER914s3Gsk — Joe Rossi (@JoeLATrib) July 30, 2021

This is like celebrating America's naval achievements while committing to avoid the water. — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) July 30, 2021

Today’s anniversary of socialized medicine - which we love because we call it something else - is a good reminder of the dangers of socialized medicine https://t.co/MLMxF85rCm — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 30, 2021

In the How-Do-You-Really-Feel Department:

The place where a human conscience would usually go, is it filled with excrement or do you use it for storage or something?



Your stupid propaganda and bald-faced lying are a disgrace. You are a failed, revolting human being. A gutless, greedy sleaze. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 30, 2021

Good Lord, are you really this stupid? Don't answer; that was a rhetorical question, you imbecile.



FYI for the morons in the back: If you like Medicare & Medicaid, you like socialized medicine. — HawaiiDelilah™ -- Fully Vaxxed -- (@HawaiiDelilah) July 30, 2021

So is she that stupid or is she playing the fool to stroke McCarthy's ego? Either way, it's just a cheap play for the "keep your socialist hands off my Medicare" crowd.