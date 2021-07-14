Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox Guest: Slavery ‘Never Was A Race Thing’

Fox’s new Black bestie, Ty Smith, told the White Supremacy Network that there’s no reason to think of slavery as “a race thing now.”
By NewsHound Ellen
17 min ago by John Amato
Views:

After Donald Trump, there’s almost no one Fox loves more than a Black person willing to attack other Blacks about race. Smith has already earned his Fox bona fides by attacking its latest racial bugaboo, critical race theory (facts be damned!). On Tuesday, anchor Martha MacCallum almost swooned when she heard Smith reassure her viewers that there’s no systemic racism in America.

Smith told an appreciative MacCallum that “no one has been able to point to an institution” or “any type of data or any type of statistics” showing that systemic racism exists. For extra Fox points (and maybe a contributor’s contract), Smith claimed that college professors have hung up on him rather than try to prove it.

“They're very invested in this whole idea that the nation was founded on the idea of systemic racism-- that it's built into every single institution in America, even the military,” MacCallum said. Then she started on the Fox line that the military is too concerned about racism. “We just did a story about how the Navy underprepared right now but they're spending a heck of a lot of time on this. What do you think about that?”

That’s when Smith offered his revisionist history:

SMITH: It's absolutely absurd because nobody really wants to get the real history of it. America was not founded on racism. Don't get me wrong: Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially, so to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing. So why are we making it a race thing now?

Next thing you know, Fox will be claiming most slaves weren’t Black.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team