Candace Owens' 'Brother' Spews Nonsense About CRT

The Daily Caller told their audience that a man who claims to be Candace Owen's brother is just a concerned parent at a school board meeting speaking out against the new right-wing boogeyman, critical race theory.

This week I wrote a post about how Fox News was hoodwinking their audience by having Republican operatives pose as concerned parents, screaming at school board meetings that if schools teach their children critical race theory, their children will be taught to hate America and white people.

The Daily Caller featured an article from a site called Faithwire about a man claiming he couldn't possibly have been oppressed by white people: ‘How Do I Have Two Medical Degrees If I’m Oppressed?’: Father Blasts CRT In A Passionate Speech':

An Illinois father became furious Monday during a speech against critical race theory (CRT) given at a school board meeting. Ty Smith, a weekend radio show host, blasted CRT at a school board meeting, saying that it will lead children to hate one another and that his personal successes are proof that he is not oppressed due to his race, Faithwire reported.

What's just as disgusting is that Faithwire and other wingnuts they are claiming these views, which are only taught in higher learning environments, "flies directly in the face of the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King."

At least the Daily Caller revealed that Smith is a conservative radio talk show host later in the article. He has no real motive to attack a theory that isn't even being taught to children across the country.

But what makes this article so disingenuous, unjournalistic, and a downright fraud is that Ty Smith claims to be the brother of Candace Owens. Don't you think that should be mentioned the article? He's not being honest about his opinions at all, and not just because he probably lied about being Owens' brother.

Smith used a typical right-wing process when it comes to Black Americans, akin to 'I can't be racist if I have a black friend.'

When you talk about critical race theory, which is pretty much going to be teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other. It’s pretty much what it’s all gonna come down to. You’re going to deliberately teach kids ‘this white kid right here got it better than you because he’s white’ and you’re gonna tell a white kid ‘the black people are all down and suppressed,'” Smith said. “How do I have two medical degrees if I’m sitting here oppressed?”

The Daily Caller is a fact checker for Facebook, after all, so maybe they should be fired from their present position of fact checking content for accuracy on the biggest social media outlet.

And the Daily Caller isn't the only one using Candace's "brother." Fox News is making use of Ty Smith as a disgruntled parent against CRT as well.

As our pal, David Neiwert writes, the whole campaign against CRT appears to be primarily the work of a handful of astroturfing “dark money” right-wing organizations. And its central figure is named Christopher Rufo, a longtime right-wing think tank activist with a history of promoting various kinds of spurious enemy concoctions.

Read his entire piece. It's educational.

CRT is the new cash cow for these right-wing reprobates. And they are all jumping on the new bandwagon of hate and lies.

Ed. Note: This article has been edited to note that despite his claim that he was Owens' brother, it appears likely that he is not. It also appears he lied about his "medical degrees."