Candace Owens At CPAC: Abolish The Department Of Education

The assault on our children's education continued at CPAC.
By John AmatoFebruary 26, 2022

The Conservative creepfest known as CPAC had a panel Friday led by Hitler lovin' Candace Owens intended to attack teachers and the Department of Education.

The panel was made up of Virginia mom Stacy Langton, Rep.Ted Budd, Rep. Mary Miller and NRO's Deroy Murdoch as a vehicle to scream and yell and make believe all public schools carry pornography in their libraries, teach children CRT, which then somehow forces Black kids not try to go anywhere in life, etc.

The panel of anti-education Republicans all want to make education a state issue and take it away from the federal government. Can you imagine what the children of this nation would learn if each state ran a separate system?

Candace Owens got the biggest round of applause when she said, "How do we shift control back from a federal to the state level because personally I don't think the Department of Education needs to be shrunk. I think it needs to be abolished."

Education has been the focus of conservative ire since Reagan held office, but these evangelical extremists have taken it to another level. Their behavior over the summer was reprehensible. And they did it all in service of owning the libs instead of actually caring about their children.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue