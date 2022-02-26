Candace Owens At CPAC: Abolish The Department Of Education

The Conservative creepfest known as CPAC had a panel Friday led by Hitler lovin' Candace Owens intended to attack teachers and the Department of Education.

The panel was made up of Virginia mom Stacy Langton, Rep.Ted Budd, Rep. Mary Miller and NRO's Deroy Murdoch as a vehicle to scream and yell and make believe all public schools carry pornography in their libraries, teach children CRT, which then somehow forces Black kids not try to go anywhere in life, etc.

The panel of anti-education Republicans all want to make education a state issue and take it away from the federal government. Can you imagine what the children of this nation would learn if each state ran a separate system?

Candace Owens got the biggest round of applause when she said, "How do we shift control back from a federal to the state level because personally I don't think the Department of Education needs to be shrunk. I think it needs to be abolished."

Education has been the focus of conservative ire since Reagan held office, but these evangelical extremists have taken it to another level. Their behavior over the summer was reprehensible. And they did it all in service of owning the libs instead of actually caring about their children.