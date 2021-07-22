Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News Edits VP Harris Words To Justify Anti-Vaxxers

Editing a lengthy comment to suit their needs is what Republicans do, especially when they need a scapegoat.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Former White House correspondent and new Fox News host John Roberts took Kamala Harris's words out of context from 2020, claiming that many Americans are refusing to be vaccinated because she said she didn't trust Trump's word on the vaccines.

This is the new right-wing talking point promoted over and over again by Fox News to try and make Americans forget about Fox News' own horrific constant anti-vax and anti-mask segments they've constantly aired which have helped to alienate many red state Americans from getting vaccinated.

As Media Matters reports, "Fox has undermined vaccination efforts in nearly 60% of all vaccination segments in a 2-week period"

After playing abbreviated video clips of VP Harris bashing Trump and his constant lies on CNN, Roberts asked, "Did the initial message that she would not vaccine because it came from Trump administration because some of the current vaccine hesitancy in your estimation?"

What John Roberts and his cohorts have kept out of the discussion and made sure to edit out from the video was that during the same interview on CNN's State of the Union that aired in September of 2020, then-candidate Harris said she would take the vaccine if medical experts cleared its use.

Harris said, "No, I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health officials, experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump."

45 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Harris was also worried that Trump would muzzle health officials for political and narcissistic reasons , which Trump did by sidelining Dr. Fauci and promoting frauds like Dr. Scott Atlas to lead his COVID task force.

As soon as the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J had gotten the nod from the FDA and medical experts, everyone involved in the Biden campaign promoted the use of all the vaccines.

Editing a lengthy comment to suit their needs is what Republicans do. Fox News, Republicans and their cohorts in the QAnon industrial conspiracy complex always look for a sliver of a comment to then blow it out of proportion and blame somebody else for their deadly ways.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team