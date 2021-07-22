Fox News Edits VP Harris Words To Justify Anti-Vaxxers

Former White House correspondent and new Fox News host John Roberts took Kamala Harris's words out of context from 2020, claiming that many Americans are refusing to be vaccinated because she said she didn't trust Trump's word on the vaccines.

This is the new right-wing talking point promoted over and over again by Fox News to try and make Americans forget about Fox News' own horrific constant anti-vax and anti-mask segments they've constantly aired which have helped to alienate many red state Americans from getting vaccinated.

As Media Matters reports, "Fox has undermined vaccination efforts in nearly 60% of all vaccination segments in a 2-week period"

After playing abbreviated video clips of VP Harris bashing Trump and his constant lies on CNN, Roberts asked, "Did the initial message that she would not vaccine because it came from Trump administration because some of the current vaccine hesitancy in your estimation?"

What John Roberts and his cohorts have kept out of the discussion and made sure to edit out from the video was that during the same interview on CNN's State of the Union that aired in September of 2020, then-candidate Harris said she would take the vaccine if medical experts cleared its use.

Harris said, "No, I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health officials, experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump."

Harris was also worried that Trump would muzzle health officials for political and narcissistic reasons , which Trump did by sidelining Dr. Fauci and promoting frauds like Dr. Scott Atlas to lead his COVID task force.

As soon as the vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J had gotten the nod from the FDA and medical experts, everyone involved in the Biden campaign promoted the use of all the vaccines.

Editing a lengthy comment to suit their needs is what Republicans do. Fox News, Republicans and their cohorts in the QAnon industrial conspiracy complex always look for a sliver of a comment to then blow it out of proportion and blame somebody else for their deadly ways.