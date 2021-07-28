George P. Bush Sold His Soul To Trump – And Got Passed Over For Paxton

CNN explains just how far Bush was willing to lower himself:

In the run-up to the announcement of his candidacy, George P. tweeted a picture of himself on a cell phone with this caption: "Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support." And, at the announcement itself, George P. supporters were handing out beverage sleeves that showed a drawing of him and Trump with a 2019 quote from the former President that read: "This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him." (George P. endorsed Trump in the 2020 race, calling him "the only thing standing between America and socialism.") George P. playing the sycophant was particularly galling given that Trump had savaged his father, Jeb Bush, repeatedly during the 2016 campaign. And had attacked his uncle, former President George W. Bush, for the war in Iraq -- among other things. And retweeted a Twitter user who claimed that Jeb Bush "has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife." (Jeb's wife and George P.'s mother, Columba, came to the United States legally.)

But Monday, Trump unequivocally threw his support behind the incumbent, Ken Paxton, who unsuccessfully sued four states, none of which were his own, in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Trump’s behalf.

Apparently, that meant more to the Big Loser than all of George P.’s flattery. Trump issued a statement saying, "Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe — and will never let you down!"

Paxton is knee-deep in legal troubles involving allegations of securities fraud and, separately, abuse of office. Bush is now trying to position himself as a champion of honesty and integrity. He tweeted Monday, "I'm running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas' top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments.”

But Bush didn’t seem to mind the laundry list of potential criminal indictments surrounding Donald Trump (not to mention his overall sleaziness) when it was expedient to overlook them. And now, poor Bush has been snubbed in return. Sad! And, by the way, Bush is far from the only Republican to throw his family under the bus for Trump.

Twitter had a field day at Bush's expense:

George P. Bush sold out his whole goddamn family and bought-in to supporting Trump 100% only for Trump to turn around and endorse his opponent. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 27, 2021

George P Bush learned what happens when you make a deal with the devil. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) July 27, 2021

.@georgepbush sucked-up to Trump like a human vacuum cleaner. He was so far up Trump’s (insert choice of orifice here), all you could see were the soles of his shoes. Yet, Trump toyed with him and passed him over in favor of a dude who’s indicted & under several investigations. https://t.co/x1LGsdagTB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 27, 2021

I am dying. This is still his pinned tweet. pic.twitter.com/Yj2xTHnMUi — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) July 27, 2021

Y’all didn’t tell me about these… Haha! How many did he order?! Sold out his entire family for the devil & all he got out of it was a warehouse full of this crap. pic.twitter.com/mYMM6sssyS — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) July 27, 2021