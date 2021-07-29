Geraldo Rivera Rips Anti-Vaxxers On Fox News

Geraldo Rivera is suddenly the left-wing pundit on The Five after they booted Juan Williams, but at least he's not trying to kill Americans by being a Covid/mask denier.

The heavily Trumpist show brought up vaccines and new mask guidelines and the hosts were, as you might expect, unhappy.

Geraldo would not suffer fools today, which was a good thing.

"I think less of people who have not been vaccinated," calling them them arrogant and selfish.

I agree.

Katie Pavlich played the troll and asked what other medical choices should people make public. She then used the idiotic frame that all our medical procedures would then become public if we needed to show proof of being vaccinated.

"That's caveman stuff," Rivera scoffed.

The idjit Jesse Watters then used the military to accuse Geraldo of attacking our troops.

Rivera made the case that the real tragedy is that COVID has been politicized by these fools.

Buffoon extraordinaire Greg Gutfeld chimed in with the assertion that Geraldo's intent wasn't to get anybody vaccinated at all because nothing he said is "persuasive."

"When you call people names, it doesn't persuade anybody," Gutfeld said.

Fox News hosts and their guests routinely call people names and use childish monikers and teenage rank-outs to depict anyone that disagrees with them or on anyone on the left, but whatever.

"Too bad," Geraldo shot back. "If you come into my grandchildren’s house and you are not vaccinated, I’m going to kick you in the ass!"

Gutfeld whined that calling out anti-vaxxers is "smearing" them.

"Imposed ignorance is now smearing?" Geraldo asked.

It's good to hear somebody on Fox vilify anti-vax cretins or those who are already vaccinated who then make believe it's not necessary.

It's virtually impossible to persuade any MAGA voter to do anything productive. The more you give them evidence that vaccines protect you or the election wasn't stolen, the more they dig into the lie.