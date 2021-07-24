GOP Senator Angry With 'Public Health Bureaucrats' For Doing Their Jobs

Flame-throwing Arkansas Senator Tehran-Tom Cotton is very upset that "public health bureaucrats" are making decisions based on... gasp... public health. During a segment on this Friday's America Reports on Fox "news," Cotton was asked about whether we may soon see new guidance from the CDC on face masks as the Delta coronavirus variant continues to rage across the country, with Cotton's home state emerging as one of the nation's worst hotspots where cases are surging.

Host John Roberts didn't ask Cotton, of course, about his state's low vaccination rates, whether he's been vaccinated, or what he's doing to encourage anyone from his state to get vaccinated to help get this pandemic under control. Instead, Roberts chose to fearmonger over kids potentially having to wear masks in schools before playing a clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaiming that no one is going to mandate masks for kids in schools in his state, as though that makes him some sort of hero.

After playing a clip of White House spox Jen Psaki pushing back on DeSantis, Roberts asked Cotton whether "that's the White House's role?"

Cotton then proceeded to attack "public health bureaucrats" for actually doing their jobs, and putting public health first, which, thankfully is more than the death cult he's a member of is doing, which is trying to kill off as many Americans as humanly possible, and lately, their own constituents.

Here's the idiocy that followed:

First of all, let me say, nobody elected the CDC, no one elected Tony Fauci to make these decisions. Advisers advise, elected officials decide, and the American people elected Joe Biden and the members of Congress, and our governors and our state legislators to make these decisions for us. If you just turn these decisions over to a bunch of public health bureaucrats, of course the only thing they’re gonna consider is what they think is in the best interest of public health. They're not going to balance off things like whether people can make a living and put food on the table, or their kids can learn at school, an integral part of which would be to see each other's faces and our teachers' faces, to understand emotion, to be able to see lips and so forth.

Cotton then bragged that Arkansas isn't going to make anyone wear masks in school as well.

We're going to find out just how many more of this MAGA cult have to die before some of them finally start to wake up, and how long it takes most of private industry to have a bellyful of this insanity and finally start mandating vaccines.