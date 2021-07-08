2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Michael Avenatti Weeps As He's Sentenced For Nike Extortion

The former Stormy Daniels lawyer tried for probation, but missed.
By Karoli Kuns
Porn star Stormy Daniels' former flamboyant lawyer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to extort $15 million from Nike.

CNBC reports that Avenatti wept as he pleaded for mercy, which he received. Prosecutors wanted him to serve 9 years.

“I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life. And there is no doubt I need to pay,” Avenatti told Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Gardephe through tears before he was sentenced.

Yes, indeed. We remember when he was going to run for President.

One legal opinion:

I agree with this:

