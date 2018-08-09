Michael Avenatti Is Looking To Run For...President?

I'm sure Michael Avenatti is a fine lawyer. I'm sure that he never met a publicity opportunity he didn't like, but he may be reading too many of his own reviews at this point.

The Des Moines Register reports that Avenatti has paid a visit to Iowa, with clearlly stated intentions.

"I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States, and I wanted to come to Iowa and listen to people and learn about some issues that are facing the citizens of Iowa and do my homework," Avenatti told the paper.

The last thing this country needs is another candidate running for president who loves the limelight but has no clue how to do the job. Here's a tip for Mr. Avenatti: Go back to California, run for office there, or better yet, move to one of the states where we are in desperate need of liberal representation. Run for something. Just not President.

Basta.