Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Today we charge into The Thunderdome: The Insurrection Commission.

Compatible Creatures fills us in on the details from the Jan. 6 Insurrection Commission.

Hackwhackers is in the tweets of the moment.

Zander Versus The Stupid is wondering who will be subpoena'ed if nothing is off limits ?

Bonus Track: What an amazing world! Atlas Obscura looks into the wondrous, warm-blooded bumblebees of Alaska.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).