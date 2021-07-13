2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

Sad news: Doug Mataconis of Outside The Beltway has passed from this mortal coil.

Doug was an interesting character, someone with whom I rarely agreed as he was a self-proclaimed libertarian, but when I did agree with him, it was virtually 100% agreement. He was funny, though, quick-witted, enjoyed life and it showed through his writing, and at the same time frustrating because he loathed the modern GOP and would write posts excoriating them and then veer off and say something to the extent of “but the Democrats are no better” and all I could think was “YOU WERE SO DAMNED CLOSE.”

All that aside, from my interactions with him I can say he was a good man and will be missed.

And from OTB itself, an excellent illustration of structural racism, & CRITICAL RACE THEORY.

Political violence: Loudmouthed jerkwads try to "cancel" Calif. Representative Katie Porter's town hall.

"When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross": The quote may not be accurate, but it's happening, as Zandar tells us.

Last but not least:

“If it’s bad, I say it’s fake. If it’s good, I say that’s the most accurate poll ever.”

— Donald Trump, quoted by Forbes.

Now we know who we can trust.

