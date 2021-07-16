Media Bites
OAN Attacks Singer Olivia Rodrigo As 'Celebrity Muppet Pawn' For Pushing Vaccines

"It just seems like this administration is trying to use their media celebrity, muppet pawns to kind of create a narrative and create this fake consensus around the vaccine," said YouTuber 'Fleccas' Fletcher.
By Ed Scarce
Spreading ignorance, distorting facts and outright lying is nothing new for Fox's bastard cousin One America Network, but they may be taking their attacks on COVID vaccinations even farther than Fox News, if that's at all possible. In this bit, they trudge out a YouTuber who strangely had never heard of Olivia Rodrigo. Apparently, he lives under a rock or more likely, in his mother's basement.

The White House has enlisted Rodrigo to boost sagging vaccination rates, especially among youth. An age group which is now the fastest-growing segment for COVID infections. This angers the sociopaths at OAN, their YouTuber saying "It just seems like this administration is trying to use their media celebrity, muppet pawns to kind of create a narrative and create this fake consensus around the vaccine."

The "fake" consensus I suppose that the vaccines don't save lives, right?

Source: Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album “Sour” is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

Making a reference to Rodrigo’s song “drivers license,” press secretary Jen Psaki introduced her by saying she “traversed red lights and stop signs to see us.”

The White House enlisted Rodrigo, who has millions of followers on social media, to help boost lagging vaccination rates among youth. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated,” she told reporters.

Rodrigo speaking at a White House press briefing a couple of days ago.

Remind me again why these people still have a broadcast license?

