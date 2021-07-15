Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Vax-Hating Pastors Who Are Unclear On The Concept, Part Infinity

Maybe someone is trying to send you a sign, Reverend. With a two-by-four of a covid outbreak. DUH.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Clear Creek Community Church in South Texas held a maskless summer camp and 125 campers caught Covid and took it home to their parents.

In a viral video, their pastor prayed for God's mercy for the families and noted that they "didn't want to be in the news" for THIS particular reason.

The Lord works in mysterious ways, pastor. Sometimes He answers prayer by telling you to stop being stupid.

And then there's this A-hole. Honestly, a blonde with a "Trump 2021" T-shirt praying behind him makes it ART.

Robin Bullock of Alabama wants his vaccinated parishioners to "pray away the vaccine" in their own bodies. So they can die, I guess.

Jesus take the wheel. Oh, wait.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team