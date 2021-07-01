2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Names Liz Cheney To Jan. 6 Select Committee

This happened after news broke this morning that Kevin McCarthy threatened to pull committee assignments from any Republican who took part.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi has named Liz Cheney to the committee. She told reporters she would not discuss the internal politics of the Republican caucus.

On CNN this morning, we find out Kevin McCarthy is threatening to strip committee assignments from any member of his caucus who agrees to serve on Nancy Pelosi's Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The problem is, he really doesn't want a bipartisan investigation -- because members of his caucus were probably involved. And McCarthy has learned to stay in power, he must always put party over country.

"Just in this morning, sources tell CNN that house leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to strip Republican members of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Nancy Pelosi to serve on the committee investigating the january 6th Capitol attack," John Berman said.

"Jessica Dean is live on Capitol Hill. Jessica, I just want to put this in perspective. Kevin McCarthy tried to keep the House from stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after she made those claims about lasers and those things. Now he's threatening to strip members of their assignments if they serve on this committee?"

"Right, if they participate at all," Jessica Dean said.

"There had been questions about where did the minority leader stand on this. Would he appoint members? Would he participate? This is the answer, making a blanket threat to House Republicans, if they agree to serve on this committee, they will be stripped of their committee assignments, which of course is how you get bills introduced, how do you work on the House side and really participate as a House member, so quite a threat.

"It means if they follows through with that, anyone who says yes will be bounced from the committees on which they serve. Ultimately, to your point. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committees, so she's, but this is directed at Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who voted for this select committee. They were the only Republicans. They both said they preferred a bipartisan commission in the Senate, as Nancy Pelosi moved forward, so it remains to be seen what they will do, and also remains, will Speaker Pelosi appoint a Republican?

"We have to find out these answers. We'll see what the House speaker determines will be her path forward, but again underscoring the news here, the takeaway is that the House minority leader has told all the Republicans, if they agree to serve on this committee looking into what happened here, what transpired during a deadly insurrection on January 6th, they will be removed from their committees. John, that's quite a statement. We will see what happened. He clearly does not want any Republican participation," Dean said.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team