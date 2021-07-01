BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Names Liz Cheney To Jan. 6 Select Committee

UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi has named Liz Cheney to the committee. She told reporters she would not discuss the internal politics of the Republican caucus.

House Speaker Pelosi announces Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) "has patriotically agreed to serve" on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6th Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cslQLI0MLw — The Recount (@therecount) July 1, 2021

On CNN this morning, we find out Kevin McCarthy is threatening to strip committee assignments from any member of his caucus who agrees to serve on Nancy Pelosi's Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The problem is, he really doesn't want a bipartisan investigation -- because members of his caucus were probably involved. And McCarthy has learned to stay in power, he must always put party over country.

"Just in this morning, sources tell CNN that house leader Kevin McCarthy has threatened to strip Republican members of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Nancy Pelosi to serve on the committee investigating the january 6th Capitol attack," John Berman said.

"Jessica Dean is live on Capitol Hill. Jessica, I just want to put this in perspective. Kevin McCarthy tried to keep the House from stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after she made those claims about lasers and those things. Now he's threatening to strip members of their assignments if they serve on this committee?"

"Right, if they participate at all," Jessica Dean said.

"There had been questions about where did the minority leader stand on this. Would he appoint members? Would he participate? This is the answer, making a blanket threat to House Republicans, if they agree to serve on this committee, they will be stripped of their committee assignments, which of course is how you get bills introduced, how do you work on the House side and really participate as a House member, so quite a threat.

"It means if they follows through with that, anyone who says yes will be bounced from the committees on which they serve. Ultimately, to your point. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committees, so she's, but this is directed at Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who voted for this select committee. They were the only Republicans. They both said they preferred a bipartisan commission in the Senate, as Nancy Pelosi moved forward, so it remains to be seen what they will do, and also remains, will Speaker Pelosi appoint a Republican?

"We have to find out these answers. We'll see what the House speaker determines will be her path forward, but again underscoring the news here, the takeaway is that the House minority leader has told all the Republicans, if they agree to serve on this committee looking into what happened here, what transpired during a deadly insurrection on January 6th, they will be removed from their committees. John, that's quite a statement. We will see what happened. He clearly does not want any Republican participation," Dean said.