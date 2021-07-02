2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Biden Shows Real Leadership At Site Of Building Collapse

What, no paper towel tossing or sir stories?
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
On Thursday President Biden met with the government leaders of Florida, and offered to provide 100% of the aid required to help cover the horrific Surfside building collapse.

Biden said he'd offer the support for whatever Florida needs.

"I think I have the power to pick up 100% of the costs," Biden said.

Governor Ron DeSantis thanked Biden and said the president had “recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive.”

After meeting families of those still missing due to the collapse, Biden discussed the pain and suffering that followers such a tragedy.

POTUS also said another really hard part is "to not know whether they've survived or not."

The former guy hasn't got a clue what empathy means, let alone let it stop him from playing golf.

