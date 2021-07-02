Biden Shows Real Leadership At Site Of Building Collapse

On Thursday President Biden met with the government leaders of Florida, and offered to provide 100% of the aid required to help cover the horrific Surfside building collapse.

Biden said he'd offer the support for whatever Florida needs.

"I think I have the power to pick up 100% of the costs," Biden said.

Governor Ron DeSantis thanked Biden and said the president had “recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one, and you’ve been very supportive.”

Ron DeSantis thanks Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/fKFGkdY2Ef — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2021

After meeting families of those still missing due to the collapse, Biden discussed the pain and suffering that followers such a tragedy.

Biden gets emotional talking about how the Surfside building collapse brings back memories of the accident that killed his wife and daughter pic.twitter.com/v2YKxjx0yD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2021

POTUS also said another really hard part is "to not know whether they've survived or not."

