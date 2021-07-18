Politics
Cruz: Biden Is Like Nazi 'Stormtroopers' For Fighting COVID Lies

Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) compared President Joe Biden's administration to Nazi "stormtroopers" because of efforts to curb dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 that is being spread on social media.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Cruz about reports that the Biden administration had worked with companies like Facebook to flag suspected falsehoods that could endanger the public.

"Let me give you an example," Cruz told Bartiromo. "Imagine if the Biden administration went to, say, a private paramilitary organization and said we're going to ask you to knock down people's doors and take their guns."

"Nobody in their right mind would argue that private organization behaving essentially as stormtroopers trying to confiscate guns -- nobody would argue that is not state action and that doesn't violate the Second Amendment," he added. "What the Biden administration is doing with Facebook and Twitter and Google is the same thing. They are going to monopolies and saying, 'You are our tool to censor views we disagree with.'"

