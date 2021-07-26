Politics
Texas Republican Brags: 'Even Taliban' Are Against Abortion

As if aligning with the Taliban is a good thing. He's getting dragged for his tweet.
By Frances Langum
So Texas has passed another anti-abortion bill, but the latest one has a twist. Average Texans can win a financial bounty for turning in an abortion provider, a woman who had an abortion, and even a woman who is seeking an abortion out of state.

Words like draconian and Orwellian don't seem to meet the moment. But The Houston Chronicle's letter to the editor (paywall, of course) didn't sugarcoat it.

Opinion: Texas law rewarding abortion tattlers resembles Taliban more than America

Regarding “Abortion provider sues to stop new Texas law before it's implemented,” (July 13): This law is what we might expect from the lowest intellects in the Taliban, for instance — where the war on women is never-ending. Instead, we have Texas Republicans wanting to pay a bounty to anyone who tattles on a woman who just might need an abortion. What on earth are they thinking? They don’t want to pay for child care, maternal and child health issues, education, or medical insurance for the family. But it’s OK to demand that someone else have a baby that she may not be able to care for? It’s time to get off your high horses, gentlemen, and get back to fixing ERCOT, our miserable education system, and our lousy health care access.

State Rep Matt Schafer thought it would be cute to endorse the Taliban comparison on Twitter.

schaefer_tweet_.jpeg

He got righteously dragged for it.

