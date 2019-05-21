Politics
Abortion Bills Are Christianist Sharia Law

Abortion regulations are about forcing a very specific religious test. Therefore, they're unconstitutional.
By Frances Langum
Above, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tells Fox and Friends that "life is precious, and there are so many couples waiting to adopt." That's his argument for banning abortion by law.

Um, Henry? White couples are waiting to adopt healthy not-drug-addicted white babies. C'mon, you've got over 1400 children waiting for adoption in your own state. A glut, if you will.

And "when life begins" is a religious opinion. This whole push to get abortion banned is a violation of the separation of church and state. Your opinion is one, and Kirsten Gillibrand's is another.

The religious opinions of individual Americans do not govern US law. The Constitution and the Founders' insistence on "Congress shall make no law establishing a religion" do.


