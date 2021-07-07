Tucker On Covid: Seniors Would Be Dead By Now Anyway

I still think Tucker Carlson has a bet with someone as to how far he can go before he's fired.
On Tuesday night's Tucker Tonight, the host decided to compare the age of victims of Covid-19 to their life expectancy. Apparently, in the death lottery, anyone who outlives the life expectancy number is living on stolen or at least borrowed time and should be happy they got to die of something other than old age.
Me? I'm old enough to remember when "death panels" and "killing grandma" were right-wing arguments against the Affordable Care Act.
Yes, making sure everyone is vaccinated against a disease that can kill you is a logical step, not a hype. It's why we require seatbelts and warning labels on household cleaning items.
Seriously, Tucker is going full death panels here, suggesting that seniors have lived long enough if they surpass the "average life expectancy," and we shouldn't "stop Western civilization" to save them.
Let's make THAT a campaign issue in 2022, shall we?