Tucker On Covid: Seniors Would Be Dead By Now Anyway

I still think Tucker Carlson has a bet with someone as to how far he can go before he's fired.

On Tuesday night's Tucker Tonight, the host decided to compare the age of victims of Covid-19 to their life expectancy. Apparently, in the death lottery, anyone who outlives the life expectancy number is living on stolen or at least borrowed time and should be happy they got to die of something other than old age.

Me? I'm old enough to remember when "death panels" and "killing grandma" were right-wing arguments against the Affordable Care Act.

CARLSON: “What is the median life expectancy, it is 73 so people who die from Covid seven years older that which they died. The life expectancy in the U.K., 81. Again, two years older. Every death is sad but keep in mind, we just stopped Western civilization because of this virus. In a report from July of last year, the CDC itemized all deaths from February to May 2020. Found the median age of death from Covid was 78. At that point and for all 12 months of 2020, life expectancy in the U.S. was younger than that. It was 77. Do you think they hyped Covid a little bit? They did. The median age of people dying is older than life expectancy, they hyped it. But it didn’t slow Joe Biden down. Today, he said the administration wants to go door-to-door to make people take the vaccine.

Yes, making sure everyone is vaccinated against a disease that can kill you is a logical step, not a hype. It's why we require seatbelts and warning labels on household cleaning items.

Seriously, Tucker is going full death panels here, suggesting that seniors have lived long enough if they surpass the "average life expectancy," and we shouldn't "stop Western civilization" to save them.

Let's make THAT a campaign issue in 2022, shall we?

It’s okay when old people die, says Tucker to an audience predominantly comprised of old people. — Eubie Fronten (@Hubert_Fronten3) July 7, 2021

Should we notify our grandparents when they've passed their life expectancy so they can go walk in traffic? — Jamie Lawson (@shelbymustang) July 7, 2021

Dear @TuckerCarlson: Why do you hate older Americans? https://t.co/tyvBHOZGLV — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 7, 2021