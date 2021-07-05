Why Bill Hader Is The Sex Symbol We Needed In 2021

Bill Hader is the sex symbol we didn't know we needed in 2021. The former Saturday Night Live cast member doesn't understand why fans think he's sexy, but it's his humble attitude that makes us like him more.

There's a list of the reasons we love Hader. Hader cried during an interview because he missed his daughters, Hader's on-screen bromance with LeBron James in Trainwreck, and more.

What could be more 2020-2021 than a sex symbol with anxiety and panic attacks?

Hader told Playboy about his panic attacks during his time on Saturday Night Live. "During my first two seasons I wouldn't sleep on Friday night," he said. "I'd be up all night ... Thanks, comedy gods. I was always self-conscious about the fact that I didn't have as much comedy experience as other people at 'SNL,' and I kept thinking they were going to realize they'd made a mistake by hiring me."

