2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Why, Politico?

Even when Democrats win a huge victory and take back the Senate, they lose.
By John Amato
Why, Politico?
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Pew released an analysis from the 2020 presidential election and it's quite revealing.

Usually, after a presidential challenger unseats an incumbent president, the media will focus on why he was the winner.

After all, it's very difficult to defeat a sitting president who gets millions upon millions of dollars of free airtime to cover his COVID-spreading rallies.

In recent memory, only Jimmy Carter and George H Bush served only one term. Since 1992, every other president has served two terms. Except for Trump.

Joe Biden received almost 8 million more votes than Trump and beat him by about 4 points which was a monumental score. It would be illuminating to see what helped him to victory as well as what flipped several red states like Arizona and Georgia to blue.

Instead, Politico decided it was more important to promote Traitor Trump's losing stats because he made some gains in certain demographics.

Here's their headline: New poll shows how Trump surged with women and Hispanics — and lost anyway

And here's the lead paragraph:

Every piece of evidence since the November election suggests Donald Trump made significant inroads among blocs of voters thought to be out of reach to the controversial now-former president.

And he still lost the popular vote by roughly twice the margin he did in 2016 — enough for Joe Biden to flip five states Trump won and capture the Electoral College.

Instead of leading with how President Biden gained in certain demographics and held on to others, they frame it all about the seditious ex-president. And they call Trump "controversial"? Was inciting a mob to overthrow democracy "controversial"? By doing that, they are fueling The Big Lie.

Come on, @POLITICO_Steve.

I'm surprised Politico didn't interview some white diner owners in Texas to get their thoughts on the newly released data.

Even when Democrats win the White House and take back the Senate, they lose.

UPDATE: It gets worse. So much worse.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team