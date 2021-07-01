Why, Politico?

Pew released an analysis from the 2020 presidential election and it's quite revealing.

Usually, after a presidential challenger unseats an incumbent president, the media will focus on why he was the winner.

After all, it's very difficult to defeat a sitting president who gets millions upon millions of dollars of free airtime to cover his COVID-spreading rallies.

In recent memory, only Jimmy Carter and George H Bush served only one term. Since 1992, every other president has served two terms. Except for Trump.

Joe Biden received almost 8 million more votes than Trump and beat him by about 4 points which was a monumental score. It would be illuminating to see what helped him to victory as well as what flipped several red states like Arizona and Georgia to blue.

Instead, Politico decided it was more important to promote Traitor Trump's losing stats because he made some gains in certain demographics.

Here's their headline: New poll shows how Trump surged with women and Hispanics — and lost anyway

And here's the lead paragraph:

Every piece of evidence since the November election suggests Donald Trump made significant inroads among blocs of voters thought to be out of reach to the controversial now-former president. And he still lost the popular vote by roughly twice the margin he did in 2016 — enough for Joe Biden to flip five states Trump won and capture the Electoral College.

Instead of leading with how President Biden gained in certain demographics and held on to others, they frame it all about the seditious ex-president. And they call Trump "controversial"? Was inciting a mob to overthrow democracy "controversial"? By doing that, they are fueling The Big Lie.

Come on, @POLITICO_Steve.

I'm surprised Politico didn't interview some white diner owners in Texas to get their thoughts on the newly released data.

Even when Democrats win the White House and take back the Senate, they lose.

in piece abt Trump org being charged as criminal enterprise, Politico only quotes GOP’s who say it’s good news for him



how does journalism get to this place? https://t.co/AF7HQPe8qX — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 1, 2021

UPDATE: It gets worse. So much worse.