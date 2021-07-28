Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Yeah, Nancy's Had It With Kevin McCarthy: 'Such A Moron'

Nancy Pelosi appears to have given up sugarcoating it.
By Frances Langum
Yeah, Nancy's Had It With Kevin McCarthy: 'Such A Moron'
Image from: screenshot

Nancy Pelosi isn't sugarcoating regarding Kevin McCarthy this week. And why should she?

CNN Congressional reporter Daniella Diaz noted yesterday that when she asked Pelosi about something-something the minority leader, Speaker Pelosi was blunt:

“Anytime you mention his name, you're not getting an answer from me. Don't waste my time.”

And The Hill is reporting that last night Pelosi was asked about McCarthy's objections to a revised mask mandate in the House chamber, given that the CDC has issued new guidance.

"That's the purview of the Capitol Physician ... the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it," Pelosi told reporters outside the Capitol.

"He's such a moron," she said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team