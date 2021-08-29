COVID Vaccine Menace Alex Berenson FINALLY Suspended From Twitter

Many felt that the day Donald Trump lost his Twitter account was the best day on the social media platform. I agreed with that sentiment — until tonight. Why? Because I found out that Alex Berenson, the former New York Times writer, and someone whom the Atlantic named The Pandemic's Wrongest Man, was finally suspended from the platform after spewing one too many tweets with COVID and vaccine misinformation.

His timeline was riddled with questionable sources, tweet threads where he intentionally misrepresented the data embedded in those sketchy sources, and constantly bashed the life saving vaccines. God help anyone who spoke out against him, either in a thread or in a singular tweet that just mentioned him. If you had a big enough account, he would screengrab your tweets, and then launch his army of braindead minions to attack you. I was a victim of his swarming earlier this year. It was the only time in recent memory that I had to lock my account down for a full day.

He is a menace to social media, to vulnerable and gullible Americans, and to public health. His removal from Twitter will do wonders to slow the misinformation, but not for long. There are many other large accounts gladly willing to jump in to fill the void.

Until then, Twitter is straight up celebrating. It is never a good sign when strangers are literally dancing on your (social media) grave at word of your (social media) death. But, Alex Berenson never cared about being right. He relished being the Wrongest Man.

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules,” a Twitter spokesperson said, in a statement sent to NBC News. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 29, 2021

Alex Berenson being suspended is both entirely overdue and entirely what he wanted. Sometimes one thing is actually two things. pic.twitter.com/Z0iX1IlvXJ — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 28, 2021

Alex Berenson has been ACTIVELY trying to get suspended so he can cry victim and continue to grift through his substack. He finally succeeded at something.



He is the pandemic’s wrongest man, indeed. @DKThomp https://t.co/aOzJuqRl2y — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 28, 2021

4/ Apparently, it takes a daily medical misinformation effort from the beginning of the pandemic to be suspended permanently from Twitter. #Berenson



The final straw… pic.twitter.com/kSKAvFjZrz — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) August 29, 2021

Bye, Alex. We hardly knew you...and yet, the little we knew was enough to make us completely nauseated at the sight of you.