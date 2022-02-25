COVID Denier Alex Berenson Labeled Himself 'A Terrorist' At CPAC

Alex Berensen, one of the biggest COVID deniers around was a main speaker at CPAC. He read the DHS Summary of Terrorism Threats to the U.S. Homeland to his audience, failing to note that he qualifies.
By John AmatoFebruary 25, 2022

Alex Berenson, a frequent Tucker Carlson guest and seminal COVID denier was particularly perturbed at CPAC with the Department of Homeland Security because they consider misinformation about Covid and election fraud lies terror threats to the U.S. Homeland.

Berenson never mentioned his anti-Covid, anti-vaccine stances, which have given him a huge following on Substack and a prominent place on Tucker Carlson's show.

Nope, he was there to bitch and moan.

Here are the DHS guidelines that got Berensen's buns in a twist.

"For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021."

Berenson read a portion of the bulletin and said, "You may be a terrorist."

And that's true since Matt Schlapp of CPAC was a cheerleader of the election fraud conspiracies for Trump that led to the Insurrection.

"Okay, I'm a terrorist," he said.

Berenson called it a dangerous outlook by the DHS, but they've been very kind to him since he's not in a jail cell.

Then he pivoted to attack Black Lives Matter protests.

A few minutes later, he cried about big tech censors and being kicked off Facebook and Twitter.

Alex considered his COVID lies and said, "If you have views people don't like on the left, you get banned."

Lying about public health and health care during a pandemic is cause to get banned from every social media platform and fired from any website and job if a private company so chooses.

Getting banned from Twitter was not a right or left it issue. It was a health and safety issue.

And Alex Berensen is a clear and present danger to our society.

