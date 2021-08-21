FDA Comes In SCORCHING Hot For The Anti-Vaxxers

When you think of savage tweets, you generally think of comedians, younger politicians (AOC, Swalwell, even Ted Lieu) or well known brands with exceptional social media (Wendy's, Denny's, Burger King, etc).

You do not think of the U.S. FDA - yes, the official Food and Drug Administration. But on Saturday they WENT there - against antivaxxers who are pushing ivermectin as a treatment for COVID.

Here is the tweet. I had to actually verify that the blue check was real. AND IT IS.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

Responses were amazing.

The FDA’s social media team really woke up and chose violence lmao — Olives🏳️‍🌈 (@mrOlivesh) August 21, 2021

It’s amazing to me that feed stores even have to display this. pic.twitter.com/jHOQ7Jqxyt — 💉💉Adharc_geal_gleann. Not in the placebo group. (@GKars_Spare_Eye) August 21, 2021

Never in a million years did I think this would ever need to be said 🙄 — Tris (@TrisResists) August 21, 2021

It’s like you guys forgot the drinking of Lysol and fish tank cleaning products . They were crowding the ERs then too. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SsQLJkDDAY — Edgeoforever 🖖 🐝 (@edgeoforever) August 21, 2021

I literally had to listen to a Sgt & a detective SERIOUSLY discussing taking this with Zinc & Vitamin D. I was aghast & also laughing thinking of the Equimax that my mare🐎 will get today. They are flat earthers & they refuse to vax. Unbelievable~🐎Their facts are always WRONG ! pic.twitter.com/KoVB7zdtS8 — alicia cabrerathomas (@aliceinglen) August 21, 2021

"The FDA hasn't fully approved the vaccines, so I dunno...wait, you have that crap that de-worms sheep? Give it here!" 🤪🙃🤪 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 21, 2021

When even the FDA has to come in with this type of tweet, you know we have reached crazy times. FDA is a pretty serious federal agency, as it should be. But people taking HORSE AND SHEEP dewormer to treat a viral respiratory infection is just...bananas. Well played, FDA.