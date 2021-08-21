Media Bites
FDA Comes In SCORCHING Hot For The Anti-Vaxxers

The FDA Twitter account - the REAL one - went there and we are totally here for it.
By Red Painter
When you think of savage tweets, you generally think of comedians, younger politicians (AOC, Swalwell, even Ted Lieu) or well known brands with exceptional social media (Wendy's, Denny's, Burger King, etc).

You do not think of the U.S. FDA - yes, the official Food and Drug Administration. But on Saturday they WENT there - against antivaxxers who are pushing ivermectin as a treatment for COVID.

Here is the tweet. I had to actually verify that the blue check was real. AND IT IS.

Responses were amazing.

When even the FDA has to come in with this type of tweet, you know we have reached crazy times. FDA is a pretty serious federal agency, as it should be. But people taking HORSE AND SHEEP dewormer to treat a viral respiratory infection is just...bananas. Well played, FDA.

