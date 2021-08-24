Tennessee Republicans Push 'Horse Paste' Instead Of Vaccine

The FDA's admonishment that we are not horses or cows and shouldn't take ivermectin as a preventative treatment for Covid-19 seems to have fallen on deaf ears among Tennessee Republicans.

Source: The Tennessean

“While poison control officials in Mississippi are warning the public about adverse reactions among residents who ingest a horse deworming medicine to treat COVID-19, some Republican legislators in Tennessee are suggesting the treatment should be normalized. Multiple Republican members expressed support for the speakers’ comments, even calling for a future hearing to further discuss the drugs and why doctors aren’t widely recommending them, against guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

According to the Daily Beast, pharmacists are cracking down on prescriptions for human-approved ivermectin so some people are looking at alternative sources, like feed stores. Ivermectin has been found to "have no effect whatsoever" on COVID, though is good if you have worms.

As human-approved ivermectin prescriptions have been harder to come by, enthusiasts have taken to raiding rural tractor supply stores in search of ivermectin horse paste (packed with 'apple flavor!') and weighed the benefits of taking ivermectin 'sheep drench' and a noromectin 'injection for swine and cattle,'" the Daily Beast reported recently.

I can see where 'packed with apple flavor!' could be appealing to some. Getting sick and landing in hospital as a result seems less appealing though.