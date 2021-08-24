Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Tennessee Republicans Push 'Horse Paste' Instead Of Vaccine

Despite the FDA's warning, some Republicans are suggesting that the treatment should be normalized.
By Ed Scarce
Tennessee Republicans Push 'Horse Paste' Instead Of Vaccine
Image from: Twitter

The FDA's admonishment that we are not horses or cows and shouldn't take ivermectin as a preventative treatment for Covid-19 seems to have fallen on deaf ears among Tennessee Republicans.

Source: The Tennessean

“While poison control officials in Mississippi are warning the public about adverse reactions among residents who ingest a horse deworming medicine to treat COVID-19, some Republican legislators in Tennessee are suggesting the treatment should be normalized. Multiple Republican members expressed support for the speakers’ comments, even calling for a future hearing to further discuss the drugs and why doctors aren’t widely recommending them, against guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

According to the Daily Beast, pharmacists are cracking down on prescriptions for human-approved ivermectin so some people are looking at alternative sources, like feed stores. Ivermectin has been found to "have no effect whatsoever" on COVID, though is good if you have worms.

As human-approved ivermectin prescriptions have been harder to come by, enthusiasts have taken to raiding rural tractor supply stores in search of ivermectin horse paste (packed with 'apple flavor!') and weighed the benefits of taking ivermectin 'sheep drench' and a noromectin 'injection for swine and cattle,'" the Daily Beast reported recently.

I can see where 'packed with apple flavor!' could be appealing to some. Getting sick and landing in hospital as a result seems less appealing though.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team