Feed Store Now Requires Customers Asking For Ivermectin To Show A Photo With Their Horse

I'd seen these pictures on Twitter but hadn't actually watched the news report until now. The report from KTNV, Las Vegas is something else.

Source: KTNV

The drug is called Ivermectin and it's primarily intended to treat parasitic worms in animals. It started gathering human interest after a research article was recently released describing the effect of ivermectin on SARS-CoV-2. But that research was done in a laboratory setting and the FDA strongly recommends against human consumption of ivermectin at this time.

But that's not stopping people from trying to get their hands on Ivermectin here in the Las Vegas valley.

At V & V Tack and Feed, they normally stock and sell Ivermectin for use on horses. But right now, they're completely sold out of the horse dewormer, and store associate Shelly Smith suspects a lot of her customers aren't using it as intended.

"I had a gentleman come in, and he was an older gentleman. He told me that his wife wanted him to be on the Ivermectin plan. I immediately brought him over here, because at that time I had this sign hung up, and I told him this isn't safe for you to take. And he says, 'Well, we've been taking it and my only side effect is I can't see in the morning.' That's a big side effect, so you probably shouldn't take it," said Smith.

Smith says the demand for the dewormer started increasing months ago, so she decided to put out a warning sign next to the Ivermectin.