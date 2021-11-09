North Dakota Lawmaker Catches COVID, Will Miss His Anti-Vaccine Rally

Rep. Jeff Hoverson (R) said he tested positive on Nov 5 and is now taking ivermectin, but will miss his own rally today.
By Ed ScarceNovember 9, 2021

Hoverson was reputed to be one of the most conservative members of North Dakota's state legislature, and apparently, also one of the dumbest as helped organize an anti-vaccine mandate rally today in Bismarck. Only one slight problem, the unvaccinated Hoverson just came down with COVID.

Source: Inforum

BISMARCK — Rep. Jeff Hoverson says he tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be attending a Monday, Nov. 8, rally against vaccine mandates that he helped plan.

The Republican lawmaker from Minot told The Forum that he tested positive on Friday, Nov. 5, and that he is taking ivermectin tablets prescribed for humans, which are designed to treat parasitic worms.
...
Hoverson said he is taking one pill per day and that he feels the pills are helping his symptoms. He said he's not sure how he contracted COVID-19, but that he is a public figure and a priest, so he is around others regularly.

The North Dakota Legislature began its special session on Monday, and Hoverson said he is in Minot conducting business remotely. Lawmakers have proposed multiple bills that would curb vaccine mandates in North Dakota, and on Monday they will decide which bills will continue forward.

Hoverson told The Forum he does not believe being fully vaccinated would have helped prevent him from contracting the coronavirus.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue