Anti-Vaxxer MAGA Cartoonist Has COVID, Will Self-treat With Ivermectin, Beet Juice

Image from: Ben Garrison

I suppose such revelations shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Still, karma is something with this one. Garrison and his cartoons are so hyper-Trump that they look more like MAGA parody than anything else. His content is often xenophobic/racist/anti-semitic, etc and finally got him permanently banned from Twitter. In 2019 he was originally invited to the White House but was quickly disinvited when someone (apparently, Jared Kushner) actually looked at his work. The cartoon above is tame compared to some of his stuff.

Source: Gizmodo

Ben Garrison, a right-wing cartoonist known for his opposition to vaccines and his extremely flattering drawings of former President Donald Trump, told Gizmodo late Sunday that he contracted covid-19 and has been sick for about two weeks. But allegedly getting covid hasn’t changed Garrison’s mind about modern medical science. Garrison, who lives in Montana, believes that he got covid-19 while dining out at a restaurant a couple of weeks ago. Montana has seen a disturbing rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with about 900 new cases each day.

...

“We’re taking Ivermectin and various vitamins including a lot of Zinc,” Garrison continued, explaining what he’s doing to treat the disease. The cartoonist also notes he’s taking beet root juice. None of this has been proven to treat or prevent covid-19, with monoclonal antibodies and vaccines being the only real ways to fight this pandemic, which is still raging in many parts of the world.

As noted, Ivermectin poisoning has tripled this year. The New York Times reported Sunday two more deaths in New Mexico from its use. So if COVID doesn't end his life perhaps his reliance on Ivermectin will.

“We will never take their foul spike protein-producing jabs, which are neither safe nor effective. They’re not real vaccines. They’re gene therapy,” said Garrison, unrepentant.

Twitter did not seem broken up over the news.

Ben garrison is about to die pic.twitter.com/47Ms7hXzqH — Yimby Doha (@doug_person5) September 26, 2021