Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Slags US Athletes After Arizona Gymnast Wins Gold

Jade Carey of Phoenix won a gold medal on the Floor Exercise for women's gymnastics today, but a few hours later Republican Kari Lake was tweeting her hate for the Olympics.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

It takes a special kind of stupid to put out a tweet like this one after a hometown girl wins gold for your country. Politicians didn't used to be this dumb, did they?

Source: AZ Central

Just hours after Arizona gymnast Jade Carey won a gold medal for her sensational performance on the floor, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took to Twitter to take a shot at America’s Olympic athletes.

“Am I the only one who hasn't watched ANY of the Olympics?” the Republican candidate for governor tweeted on Monday morning. “How did we end up with athletes who hate our country representing it in competition and in very public displays of disrespect to the U.S.A.?”

Pity that Lake hasn’t been able to bring herself to watch any of the Olympics.

If she had, she might have seen Carey, a 21-year-old gymnast from Phoenix who made a devastating error in the vault finals yet came back 24 hours later and showed the world what resilience and determination looks like as she tumbled and flipped and soared her way to gold on Monday.

Lake was slagged on Twitter, of course.

