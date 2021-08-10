Politics
Don Winslow: My Letter To Republicans

"They're lying to you, and you're sending them money," he points out.
By Susie Madrak

If enough of you share this, maybe it will eventually get seen by the people who most need it. You never know.

Dear Republicans, I know you won't listen to Hollywood people or New York people, or God forbid, those libtards, so here's a video featuring exclusively your heroes. I want you to listen to your own leaders in their own voices.

You can't call this fake news. These are your pals. Unedited. Roll tape.

The video follows with a supercut of Republican leaders telling people to get the vaccine.

"Each one of these Republican leaders took the vaccine and they made damn sure their children took the vaccine but then they worked behind the scenes to create a marketing plan and that's what it was, targeted at low information Republican voters that tied your personal freedom to not wearing a mask or taking the vaccine.

I love the poorly educated!

The narrator says, "They are laughing at how gullible you are and here's the kicker. While they're laughing at you, you are sending them donations. You are literally paying your Republican leaders to deceive you.

"Think about that."

