This Ad Should Run EVERYWHERE For The Mid-Terms

Don Winslow has produced a hard-hitting ad called #RepublicanSchool Day.
By Susie MadrakJune 3, 2022

I need to catch my breath, because I couldn't breathe while watching this latest ad from Don Winslow, who retired from his writing career to produce political ads.

In April, the bestselling author of The Cartel and The Power of the Dog announced he was retiring as a fiction writer. Through his YouTube channel Don Winslow Films, he plans to produce short videos striking back at what he perceives to be extremist views that threaten the foundations of American democracy.

“I think we're at a crisis point in our democracy and our society,” Winslow says during a phone interview, “and we're going to go one of two ways. We are either going to guarantee equal rights for everybody regardless of race or gender or sexual orientation, or we're going to slide into this sort of shoddy fascism that the Trump administration represents. So, looking at the world right now — and I think having come sort of full circle with my writing —- I just thought it was time to devote myself full-time to that fight.”

Hard to watch, but it hits home. Republicans aren't interested in saving our kids. They're happily married to the gun lobby.

