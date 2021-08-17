Donald Trump Jr. Mocked After Tweeting Support For The Taliban

Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash on Tuesday after he agreed with the Taliban's views on freedom of speech.

In a message on Twitter, Trump shared a video of a Taliban spokesperson who criticized U.S. social media companies when he was asked about freedom of speech in Afghanistan.

"This question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information," the spokesperson said. "I can ask [the] Facebook company."

Trump added: "LOL… Also not wrong."

The spokesperson's remarks echoed talking points that have been used by Republicans in recent months.

Commenters accused the former president's son of "openly supporting the Taliban"

"Of course you'd agree with the Taliban. Right on brand for you," one person wrote.

Yep an ex presidents son with political aspirations openly supporting Taliban. Not surprising since his daddy is the one who freed this particular Taliban guy — Potato (@Potato34120852) August 17, 2021

Don Jr, siding with the Taliban to help his sperm donor get elected in 2024.



Nice — Burns Like Whisky 🇺🇸 (@Scotch_Rox) August 17, 2021

we been saying y’all are taliban adjacent for years — Brian Alford (@Brian_Alford) August 17, 2021

Free speech is not free speech when it oppresses others, or infringes on someone else’s right to free speech.



The taliban doesn’t practice it, and neither do repugnanicans.



Also businesses don’t have to lol. You agreed to their terms when you signed up, that’s legally binding — Robert B. Bubbletrousers (@bbubbletrousers) August 17, 2021

Of course you’d agree with the taliban. Right on brand for you. — Jeff (@grumpycop833) August 17, 2021

Well Jr. now we know who you support. Thanks for making that REALLY clear. — Laurie N. (@LALdmeo) August 17, 2021

Actually he...and you...are 100% wrong. You would Actually have to have read something about America's Founding to know. Freedom of Speech, cemented in the 1st Amendment, refers ONLY to Government's limits. Like the Taliban. Last time we looked, Facebook is not a Government — Rob (@RILESSER) August 17, 2021

Dang this is unbelievable on so many levels, so the right/far-right is in agreeance with the Taliban?!?! …somebody tell me what we are witnessing?!?! … — artistrybrutal (@artistrybrutal) August 17, 2021

Donny is a big fan of the Taliban. Traitor. As usual. — Michael Thomas (@in_pubs) August 17, 2021

The folks who love to talk about "America First" sure seem enamored with people who have avowed their hatred of America.



Why do you think that is, Junior? — Olympus Is Laughing (@IsOlympus) August 17, 2021

That moment when you think you are promoting freedom as you support the Taliban. — Wyle E Coyote, Super Genius (@5150merica) August 17, 2021

Siding with Taliban...interesting. Both the Taliban and the extreme right get often banned from social media. Shocker! — TimboJimberTon (@TonTimbo) August 17, 2021