Ex-Fox Military Analyst: Fox News Pundits 'Are Freaks'

Colonel Ralph Peters was a fixture on Fox News for many years, selling the Iraq war and the war in Afghanistan, slamming President Obama and generally feeding Fox News viewers' paranoia until he didn't. During the Trump years, he was found more generally on the other cable news networks, where he slammed Trump's incompetence and anti-American actions.

Now, in "Fox and the Big Lie," a documentary produced by the Australian Broadcasting Network, Peters explains what it was like to work for Fox News in the Trump era.

"The green room over the last several years into the Trump administration, when I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful," he told his interviewer, about the room where guests wait before they go on the air.

"The Green Room started to be like the bar scene in the first Star Wars film," he continued. "These people are freaks. Ah, and then you realize, you're one of the freaks!"

Peters' interviewer wanted to know more about what Peters considered a "freak."

"People with no qualifications who could not even speak cogently, who could only speak the lines they'd memorized praising Trump, as though he were a heathen God that had to be appeased with slavish rhetoric," Peters replied.

We've posted the full first part of the documentary here. It's an amazing act of journalism which would never be done here. I recommend watching the first part when you can. The second part is here, and we'll be running that for your viewing pleasure later this evening too.

Props to the Australian Broadcasting Company for putting some truth in the journalistic pipeline to counter the Murdoch bullshit.