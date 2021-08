Now even the Canadian right wing is on the act. The Post-Millennial, a Fox-type "news" organization in Canadia, blanketed social media this weekend with a video intended to make Joe Biden look old and weak, falling asleep during his meeting with Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett.

Except it never happened, as Reuters fact-checking shows.

A deceptively edited video that has gone viral on multiple platforms claims to show Biden falling asleep while meeting with the Israeli PM. It’s a lie. It shows several seconds when he looks down at his hands while PM is speaking. Doesn’t show the before or after. I will. pic.twitter.com/XSStkj5oQh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021

Here is a zoomed-in clip of Biden, with before and after he looks down at his hands, that the right wing edited clip didn’t show. pic.twitter.com/6HYlAwC3gR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021

Look at the lengths they'll go to, to make someone competent and caring look bad.