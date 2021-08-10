Media Bites
Fox News Anchor Claims Karl Marx Wrote 'Mein Kampf'

Bill Hemmer gave a confused history lesson to Fox News viewers.
Hemmer later corrected his stupidity, sort of.

Source: Raw Story

On Fox News Tuesday, anchor Bill Hemmer made a major mix-up of political history when he appeared to credit philosopher Karl Marx with writing "Mein Kampf."

"I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y'know, 1848 — he wrote 'Mein Kampf'," said Hemmer during the segment. "I want to know what it's all about."

Marx and Friedrich Engels were the authors of "The Communist Manifesto," which was published in 1848. "Mein Kampf" ("My Struggle") was written by Adolf Hitler, the Nazi dictator who was instrumental to developing fascism, and published in 1925.

A mortified Dana Perino said nothing, of course.

